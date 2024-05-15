Updated May 15th, 2024 at 15:39 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Tipper Lorry Rams Into College Bus of Centurion University in Vizianagaram District
A tipper lorry crashes into a college bus of Centurion University in Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh.
Reported by: Rishi Shukla
tipper lorry rams into a College bus of Centurion University | Image:X
Vizianagaram: News coming from Andhra Pradesh where a tipper lorry crashes into a College bus of Centurion University in Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district.
The visuals of bus and lorry accident is going viral on social media. Both the drivers were seriously injured while around 10 students sustained minor injuries in the accident.
Watch Centurion University Bus Accident Video Here:
The injured students were taken to the near by hospital where the treatment is going on as we can see in the visuals.
