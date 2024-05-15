Advertisement

Vizianagaram: News coming from Andhra Pradesh where a tipper lorry crashes into a College bus of Centurion University in Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district.

The visuals of bus and lorry accident is going viral on social media. Both the drivers were seriously injured while around 10 students sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Watch Centurion University Bus Accident Video Here:

A tipper lorry rams into a College bus of Centurion University in Gajapathinagaram of #Vizianagaram district.



Both the drivers were seriously injured while around 10 students had minor injuries.#RoadSafety #RoadAccident #AndhraPradesh #BusAccident #SchoolBusAccident pic.twitter.com/Kehvh9glaE — Fighter_4_Humanity (@Fighter_4_Human)

The injured students were taken to the near by hospital where the treatment is going on as we can see in the visuals.