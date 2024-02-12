Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 21:50 IST

Andhra Pradesh’s 52 Students Fall Ill Due to Suspected Food Poisoning

The students in Andhra Pradesh began experiencing symptoms shortly after consuming breakfast, including vomiting and diarrhea.

Isha Bhandari
Andhra Pradesh’s 52 Students Fall Ill Due to Suspected Food Poisoning
Andhra Pradesh’s 52 Students Fall Ill Due to Suspected Food Poisoning | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A total of 52 students from Dr Ambedkar Gurukula Pathasala, located in Andhra Pradesh’s Adivarapupeta area near the holy shrine of Draksharama, suddenly fell ill on Monday morning, reportedly due to suspected food poisoning, according to official sources. The school is situated approximately 35 kilometers away from the area. 

As per reports, the students began experiencing symptoms shortly after consuming breakfast, including vomiting and diarrhea. Local medical personnel promptly administered first aid to the affected students. However, as the condition of eight students deteriorated, they were immediately transferred to the Area Hospital at Ramachandrapuram for specialized medical attention.

Advertisement

The latest update indicates that the condition of the hospitalized students is stable, and they are reportedly out of danger. Revenue and Medical Health Department officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure appropriate measures are taken.

The exact causes of the suspected food poisoning are currently under investigation by authorities, as stated by official sources.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, more details awaited…

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

2 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

5 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

5 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

5 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

5 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

5 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

12 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

12 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

a day ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

a day ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. England cricket team arrives in Rajkot after 10-day break in Abu Dhabi

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  2. Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya Reveals Their Daughter's Face For The 1st Time

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Women Uprising in Sandeshkhali: WB Govt Cornered Over Mass Rape Charges

    Politics News25 minutes ago

  4. WWE legend on how CM Punk can creatively make a difference

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  5. How This New Innovation Will Help Delhi Markets to Have Cleaner Streets

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement