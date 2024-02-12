Andhra Pradesh’s 52 Students Fall Ill Due to Suspected Food Poisoning

Advertisement

New Delhi: A total of 52 students from Dr Ambedkar Gurukula Pathasala, located in Andhra Pradesh’s Adivarapupeta area near the holy shrine of Draksharama, suddenly fell ill on Monday morning, reportedly due to suspected food poisoning, according to official sources. The school is situated approximately 35 kilometers away from the area.

As per reports, the students began experiencing symptoms shortly after consuming breakfast, including vomiting and diarrhea. Local medical personnel promptly administered first aid to the affected students. However, as the condition of eight students deteriorated, they were immediately transferred to the Area Hospital at Ramachandrapuram for specialized medical attention.

The latest update indicates that the condition of the hospitalized students is stable, and they are reportedly out of danger. Revenue and Medical Health Department officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure appropriate measures are taken.

The exact causes of the suspected food poisoning are currently under investigation by authorities, as stated by official sources.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…