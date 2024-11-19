Published 17:02 IST, November 19th 2024
Andhra Shocker: Govt School Principal Chops Off Girl Students' Hair For Coming Late; Suspended
A government school principal in Andhra Pradesh has been suspended for cutting the hair of girl students who were allegedly late to school.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Govt school principal in Andhra chops off girl students' hair for coming late; suspended | Image: X/Screengrab
