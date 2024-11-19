sb.scorecardresearch
  • Andhra Shocker: Govt School Principal Chops Off Girl Students' Hair For Coming Late; Suspended

Published 17:02 IST, November 19th 2024

Andhra Shocker: Govt School Principal Chops Off Girl Students' Hair For Coming Late; Suspended

A government school principal in Andhra Pradesh has been suspended for cutting the hair of girl students who were allegedly late to school.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Govt school principal in Andhra chops off girl students' hair for coming late; suspended
Govt school principal in Andhra chops off girl students' hair for coming late; suspended | Image: X/Screengrab
17:02 IST, November 19th 2024