Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Andhra Shocker: Man Hacks Wife to Death With a Sickle, Passerby Records Disturbing Incident

The brutal attack was also captured on camera by one of the onlookers.

Andhra Man Hacks Wife to Death With A Sickle
Andhra Man Hacks Wife to Death With A Sickle
New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a man hacked his wife to death in broad daylight in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh. The man also injured his mother-in-law in the horrific incident, which was witnessed by passersby. The brutal attack was also captured on camera by one of the onlookers. 

In the video, the man identified as Rangaswamy can be seen mercilessly attacking his wife, Kumari, with a sickle. The video showed a horrifying scene where a woman is seen slumped on the ground at a roadside stall while a man relentlessly attacks her with a sickle. 

Despite the intervention of bystanders and authorities, the victim, identified as Kumari, tragically succumbed to her injuries. 

Her mother, who was also attacked, was taken to Kurnool Government Hospital. 

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the motive behind the brutal assault is yet to be ascertained. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

