Published 11:04 IST, June 30th 2024

Anger Spills: YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s Statue Set Ablaze by Unknown Miscreants in Bapatla

A senior official said that the miscreants torched the statue of Reddy in Addepalli village by using petrol and also vandalised a TDP flagpost.

Reported by: Digital Desk
11:04 IST, June 30th 2024