Anger Spills: YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s Statue Set Ablaze by Unknown Miscreants in Bapatla
A senior official said that the miscreants torched the statue of Reddy in Addepalli village by using petrol and also vandalised a TDP flagpost.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Anger Spills in Andhra Pradesh: YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s Statue Set Ablaze by Unknown Miscreants | Image: X
