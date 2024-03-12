×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Angry Farmers in Karnataka Burn Vehicles, Attack Cops Over Plunging Chilli Prices | VIDEO

The incident took place on Monday after the chilli prices crashed from Rs 20,000 per quintal to Rs 8,000.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Violence in Karnataka over chilli prices
Violence in Karnataka over chilli prices | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Haveri: Violence broke out in Karnataka's Haveri district after a group pg farmers vandalised an Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandi over the falling prices of famous Byadgi chillis.

Visuals shared by the news agency showed farmers throwing stones at the APMC building, setting vehicles on fire, and attacking police officials.

The incident took place on Monday after the chilli prices crashed from Rs 20,000 per quintal to Rs 8,000. The farmers claimed that the Byadagi chilli in 2022, the Byadgi chilli fetched a bumper price of Rs 76,000 per quintal.

Two cars and 10 bikes belonging to APMC employees were gutted in the violence.

Protesters raised slogans against the staff and vented their ire by chasing away the fire force and emergency services.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara stated that the state government has taken serious note of the incident and currently the Byadagi police are investigating the case.

Furthermore, Haveri SP Anshukumar said, "There is an uproar about chilli price... One person was also injured... Investigation is underway and we will provide complete information soon... We have already taken some people in custody... The implementation of Section 144 is under review..."

Published March 12th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

