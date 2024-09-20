Published 12:31 IST, September 20th 2024
Angry Over Birth of 4th Daughter, Man Kills Infant in UP
In a fit of rage over the birth of a fourth daughter when he had hoped for a son, a 30-year-old man killed the newborn by slamming her to the ground.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
enior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma said Diwakar was upset and angry over the birth of another daughter. | Image: freepik
12:31 IST, September 20th 2024