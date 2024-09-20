sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |

Published 12:31 IST, September 20th 2024

Angry Over Birth of 4th Daughter, Man Kills Infant in UP

In a fit of rage over the birth of a fourth daughter when he had hoped for a son, a 30-year-old man killed the newborn by slamming her to the ground.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
enior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma said Diwakar was upset and angry over the birth of another daughter.
enior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma said Diwakar was upset and angry over the birth of another daughter. | Image: freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:31 IST, September 20th 2024