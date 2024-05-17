Advertisement

Hubballi: The man wanted for the murder of Anjali Ambiger in Karnataka’s Hubballi was arrested by police on Thursday. A day after killing the 20-year-old at her residence in Hubballi, the accused, identified as Girish Sawant alias Vishwa, was on the run.

He was nabbed from Devanagere district. Sawant reportedly stabbed Anjali with a knife in her own house in Veerapur Oni in Hubballi. Anjali died on the spot as a result of her severe injuries. She used to stay with her grandmother.

The accused fled to Devanagere on a train. While he was on his way, he reportedly misbehaved with woman passengers on board the train, prompting other passengers to thrash him.

In order to escape the public, he jumped off the moving train and sustained serious injuries. Subsequently, he was arrested by the Devanagere police. When police established his identity, he was handed over to Hubballi police. Sawanth has been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

People in State Living in Fear: BJP



Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM and BJP candidate from Belagavi, Jagadish Shettar, on Friday targeted the Congress-led state government over “deteriorating law and order” condition in the state. Shettar said that people in the state are living in fear.

Shettar said, "In so many parts of Karnataka, there is always murder and dacoity is going on. In the entire Karnataka, the law & order situation is very serious and collapsed because of maladministration of the state govt. The state people are living in fear... Be it the Neha Murder case or the Anjali murder case, that should be fast-tracked and govt has to take responsibility to dispose of such cases as early as possible..."



The chilling murder of Anjali has brought back the memories of Neha Hiremath who was stabbed to death by her former classmate, Fayaz.

Neha Hiremath Murder Case

It is chilling to note the back-to-back events in the same location in the state. Neha Hiremath was the daughter of a councillor belonging to the Indian National Congress. Neha was killed on April 18 in cold blood on the campus of the KLE Technological University in Hubballi Dharwad. The video of her stabbing had gone viral, causing a furore in the state.

The man who stabbed Neha to death was reportedly her former classmate, Fayaz Khondunaik. The cops arrested Fayaz soon after the shocking murder came to light.

Neha Hiremath’s Father Demands ‘Shoot on Sight’ Order for Killers

It has been reported that Neha Hiremath's father, Niranjan Hiremath, told the media that the accused behind the murders of his daughter and that of Anjali Ambiger should be shot on sight by the police. Niranjan reportedly accused the Karnataka government of a lethargic attitude towards controlling such crimes in the state.

The rise of such cases reflects the mindset of young men in a society deep into gender bias and no fear of law and order.