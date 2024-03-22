×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 11:36 IST

Anna Hazare Opposed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Leader Sambit Patra

BJP's Sambit Patra was responding to an old tweet by Kejriwal wherein he had asked when people would go to jail.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bharatpur tractor incident
BJP leader Sambit Patra also questioned the authenticity of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. | Image:X/@BJP4India
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said that those who are corrupt will definitely go to jail. He was responding to an old tweet by Kejriwal wherein he had asked when people would go to jail. 

He said, “In 2013, Kejriwal tweeted "When will people start going to jail." He named Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee too. He said these people are involved in corruption, why there is no action against them.  

Earlier, a leader like Anna Hazare was supporting him but then he himself wrote a letter against Kejriwal, opposing him. The BJP leader also questioned the authenticity of the Delhi liquor policy. 
He added, “In Nov 2012, you brought a new excise policy. In July 2022, the Governor asked for a CBI investigation into this new policy. Then this new excise policy was repealed.” 

He questioned the CM why he repealed the policy if it was good. 

“If the policy was good, why did you repeal it immediately after investigation was ordered,” he added. Pointing out that Kejriwal evaded several ED summons citing that he is the chief minister, he further said, “ Arvind Kejriwal did not remain present in any of the summons. He keeps saying that he is the CM and how can he be summoned. Today, his pride has been broken.”
 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 11:10 IST

