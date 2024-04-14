Advertisement

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai asserted on Thursday that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state would be a battle between the ruling DMK and his party, brushing aside any sentiments of regret or happiness regarding the AIADMK's departure from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to reporters during a press conference, Annamalai was questioned about the BJP's decision to independently contest the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. In response, he declared, "Election strategy is not an agenda for discussion in a press conference. The party will convey its stance to the people at the right time."

While avoiding direct reference to the AIADMK, the former NDA partner, Annamalai acknowledged that the National Democratic Alliance had remained intact for a remarkable 25 years, despite the entry and exit of various parties over time. When questioned about whether the upcoming parliamentary elections would become a fierce competition between the AIADMK and the BJP, Annamalai responded by asserting, "The 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections will be between DMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu."

Adding further he stated, "I have been saying this for the past two years. Not just today. We will submit our report card... for the last 10 years... NDA in Tamil Nadu will send several parliamentarians for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2024, the BJP-led NDA will bring a massive change here."

“The 2024 LS polls is about Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning another term in office,” he said, expressing confidence that the “NDA will win all 39 Parliamentary segments in Tamil Nadu," BJP state unit chief said.

When questioned about any regrets regarding the AIADMK's departure from the NDA, Annamalai maintained a diplomatic stance, saying, "The BJP would naturally be concentrating only on its growth. Why should there be regret or happiness?"

It's worth noting that last month, the AIADMK announced the termination of its four-year-long alliance with the BJP, concurrently declaring its withdrawal from the NDA. The party expressed its intention to lead a separate coalition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Furthermore, it is relevant to mention that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the coalition led by the DMK emerged victorious in 38 out of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, while the BJP's former ally, the AIADMK, secured just one seat. The BJP itself did not manage to secure any seats. With the BJP signalling its determination to contend vigorously against the DMK and the AIADMK's decision to chart an independent course in the upcoming 2024 polls, the stage is set for an intriguing political showdown in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)