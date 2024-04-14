×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 12:20 IST

Annamalai sees 2024 polls in TN as 'BJP vs DMK', says this about AIADMK's exit from NDA

Annamalai asserted on Thursday that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu would be a battle between the ruling DMK and his party.

Reported by: Ajay Sharma
NDA
In 2024 polls, it will be BJP vs DMK: Annamalai | Image: X | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai asserted on Thursday that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state would be a battle between the ruling DMK and his party, brushing aside any sentiments of regret or happiness regarding the AIADMK's departure from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to reporters during a press conference, Annamalai was questioned about the BJP's decision to independently contest the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. In response, he declared, "Election strategy is not an agenda for discussion in a press conference. The party will convey its stance to the people at the right time."

While avoiding direct reference to the AIADMK, the former NDA partner, Annamalai acknowledged that the National Democratic Alliance had remained intact for a remarkable 25 years, despite the entry and exit of various parties over time. When questioned about whether the upcoming parliamentary elections would become a fierce competition between the AIADMK and the BJP, Annamalai responded by asserting, "The 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections will be between DMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu."

No regret, no happiness: Annamalai on AIADMK exit from NDA

Adding further he stated, "I have been saying this for the past two years. Not just today. We will submit our report card... for the last 10 years... NDA in Tamil Nadu will send several parliamentarians for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2024, the BJP-led NDA will bring a massive change here."

“The 2024 LS polls is about Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning another term in office,” he said, expressing confidence that the “NDA will win all 39 Parliamentary segments in Tamil Nadu," BJP state unit chief said.

When questioned about any regrets regarding the AIADMK's departure from the NDA, Annamalai maintained a diplomatic stance, saying, "The BJP would naturally be concentrating only on its growth. Why should there be regret or happiness?"

It's worth noting that last month, the AIADMK announced the termination of its four-year-long alliance with the BJP, concurrently declaring its withdrawal from the NDA. The party expressed its intention to lead a separate coalition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Furthermore, it is relevant to mention that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the coalition led by the DMK emerged victorious in 38 out of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, while the BJP's former ally, the AIADMK, secured just one seat. The BJP itself did not manage to secure any seats. With the BJP signalling its determination to contend vigorously against the DMK  and the AIADMK's decision to chart an independent course in the upcoming 2024 polls, the stage is set for an intriguing political showdown in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 12:20 IST

Narendra ModiIPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

3 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

3 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

3 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

4 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World9 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo