Published 23:03 IST, August 3rd 2024
Annual Organ Transplants in India Rises by More Than Three Times in The Last 10 Years
Organ transplants recorded in a year have more than tripled in the last decade, with kidney transplants accounting for a majority of them, according to reports
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Annual organ transplants in India rises by more than three times in last 10 years | Image: representative
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
23:03 IST, August 3rd 2024