  • Another Massive Fire Breaks Out at Anakapalli's Pharma City, 4 Injured

Published 12:50 IST, August 23rd 2024

Another Massive Fire Breaks Out at Anakapalli's Pharma City, 4 Injured

Another major fire has erupted, leaving 4 injured, at a pharmaceutical unit in the Special Economic Zone of Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire engine
Another major fire has erupted, leaving 4 injured, at a pharmaceutical unit in the Special Economic Zone of Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh | Image: Representational
