Published 12:50 IST, August 23rd 2024
Another Massive Fire Breaks Out at Anakapalli's Pharma City, 4 Injured
Another major fire has erupted, leaving 4 injured, at a pharmaceutical unit in the Special Economic Zone of Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh
Another major fire has erupted, leaving 4 injured, at a pharmaceutical unit in the Special Economic Zone of Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh | Image: Representational
