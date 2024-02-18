Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 27th, 2021 at 21:46 IST

Another Mizoram minister tests positive for COVID-19

Mizoram minister of civil supplies and consumer affairs, K Lalrinliana, on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a state-run hospital here, a health department official said.

Lalrinliana is the third minister in the state to have contracted the disease. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia and Power Minister R Lalzirliana were diagnosed with the infection.

"Lalrinliana has been admitted to Zoram Medical College (ZMC), a dedicated COVID hospital in the state. He has developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus infection," the official said.

Two ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislators- Dr Vanlaltanpuia and F Lalnunmawia - and BJP MLA Dr B D Chakma had also tested positive for COVID-19, and all of them had recovered from the disease.

The death toll in the northeastern state rose to 301 as nine more people, including Chief Minister Zoramthanga's elder sister Lalvuani, succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said.

Mizoram reported 527 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 88,693.

At least 733 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 73,646, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 83 per cent.

The northeastern state now has 14,746 active cases.

Over 10.71 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19, the official said.

More than 6.76 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been inoculated with 4.15 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccines, he added.

