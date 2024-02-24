English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Anti-Demo Vehicle of CM Yogi Adityanath's Convoy Meets With Accident, Several Cops And Kids Injured

About 12 people, including children, were hurt in the accident. Reportedly, the incident took place as a vehicle in the fleet was trying to avoid hitting a dog.

Digital Desk
UP CM's Convoy mishap
UP CM's convoy meets with accident near Arjunganj | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lucknow: An anti demo (demonstration) vehicle part of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy coming back from Lucknow airport met with an accident near Arjunganj on Saturday. The accident took place because a dog suddenly appeared on the road. To avoid hitting the dog, one car in the Chief Minister’s convoy collided with another car. 

As per initial reports, around six police officers got hurt in the accident. Also, the people in the other car that collided with the police vehicle got injured too. 

Dozens, Including Cops & Children, Injured in UP CM Fleet Mishap Rushed to Civil Hospital 

All the injured were taken to Civil Hospital, where officers from many police stations and government officials, like the DM, DCP Central, and ADCP South, were present. About twelve people, including children, were hurt in the accident. 

CM Yogi had already taken cognisance of the incident that took place in Prayagraj district and issued instructions for district officials to quickly take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also wished them a speedy recovery.

Additionally, he directed the officials to go to the accident site and speed up relief efforts. Following which, Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad and DGP Prashant Kumar reached the Civil Hospital to check on the injured.
 

(This is a Breaking story, more details to follow)

Published February 24th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

