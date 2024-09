Published 14:57 IST, September 8th 2024

Anti-Naxal Ops: CRPF Moves in Over 4,000 Troops in Chhattisgarh for Decisive Action

The CRPF's 159, 218, 214 and 22 battalions are being deployed to add manpower to the existing force in the LWE theatre of Chhattisgarh, the sources said.