Published 13:27 IST, August 19th 2024
Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Waze's Plea Questions UAPA Provisions, Probe; HC Seeks NIA Response
Bombay HC directs NIA to respond to Waze’s petition, which questions the application of UAPA and the agency's investigation into the Antilia bomb scare case
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Dismissed Cop Sachin Waze Challenges UAPA Provisions and NIA Probe in Antilia Bomb Scare Case | Image: instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:27 IST, August 19th 2024