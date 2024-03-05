English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

Anurag Thakur Accuses Congress of Shielding ‘Pro-Pak’ Sloganeers in Karnataka

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday slammed the Congress and sought to know why the party "protected" those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans on the Karnataka assembly premises after Syed Naseer Hussain's election to the Rajya Sabha.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Anurag Thakur
ऊना से हरिद्वार रेल सेवा को मंजूरी | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday slammed the Congress and sought to know why the party "protected" those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans on the Karnataka assembly premises after Syed Naseer Hussain's election to the Rajya Sabha.

His comments came after Karnataka Police arrested three persons for raising such slogans in the Vidhan Soudha premises on February 27.

Advertisement

Thakur questioned the Congress leadership on "shielding" these individuals after forensic analysis confirmed the authenticity of the video footage.

The BJP has cited an investigation report of a private forensic science laboratory which indicated that "Pakistan zindabad" slogan was raised after the victory of a Congress candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Advertisement

"Why does the Congress consistently shield anti-national elements? Are Sonia Gandhi and (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji providing cover for these elements," Thakur asked.

Congress had initially dismissed BJP's assertion that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised after Hussain's victory in the Rajya Sabha election. Congress leaders had said slogans of "Naseer Sahab Zindabad' and not "Pakistan Zindabad" were raised on the Karnataka assembly premises.

Advertisement

"Why was Congress protecting those who raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans in Karnataka Assembly?" Thakur wondered.

The senior BJP leader alleged that sometimes Congress questions the bravery of the Army, talks of dividing India over North-South matters, and supports those raising pro-Pakistan slogan "at a holy place like the assembly".

Advertisement

"Is this once again a Congress conspiracy for the partition of India? While BJP members, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are resolutely committed to upholding the nation's unity and integrity, it's perplexing to see Congress consistently aligning itself with anti-national elements," Thakur asked.

Thakur asserted that the persons raising pro-Pakistan slogans were arrested only because of the BJP's pressure to release the forensic report. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

10 minutes ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

6 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

6 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

7 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

8 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

8 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

8 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

9 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Layoffs: YouTube Music Team Fired For Demanding Better Pay

    World9 minutes ago

  2. DYK Katrina Kaif Took To The Same Kathak Class As Priyanka Chopra

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Allu Arjun Her Acting Role Model

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Trying To Detox Your Hair From Heat? Try These Heatless Styling Hacks

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  5. Javier Bardem Wants Brad Pitt To Play His Love Interest

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo