Published 17:45 IST, November 11th 2024
Anurag Thakur: Congress, AAP 'Khotay Sikke', Punjab People Fed Up
Anurag Thakur called Congress, AAP "bad coins," saying Punjab voters are fed up with their "corruption" in a campaign for BJP's Kewal Singh Dhillon in Barnala.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
anurag thakur | Image: grab
