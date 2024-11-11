sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 17:45 IST, November 11th 2024

Anurag Thakur: Congress, AAP 'Khotay Sikke', Punjab People Fed Up

Anurag Thakur called Congress, AAP "bad coins," saying Punjab voters are fed up with their "corruption" in a campaign for BJP's Kewal Singh Dhillon in Barnala.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
anurag thakur
anurag thakur | Image: grab
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:45 IST, November 11th 2024