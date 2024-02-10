Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur made special appearance in the Parliament on Saturday, donning saffron-colour hoodie with ‘Modi Hattric’ written on it. Today marks the last day of the last budget session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make hat-trick this year, becoming the Prime Minister for third time in a row and will take the India economy to the third spot globally. In his third term, the PM will continue his welfare work for the poor and backward communities.”

Advertisement

BJP stands as the only party which accomplished its promises. The work to achieve the target started from Day 1 of the government formation. From Article 370 to Triple Talaq and Ram Mandir, every promises were fulfilled and now PM will make hat-trick," he added.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has planned to bring a resolution on hailing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in both houses on the last day of the budget session today.

Advertisement

Remarking on the Ram Mandir resolution, Thakur said, “Opposition used to raise question by quipping ‘Mandir Wahi Banaenge, Lekin Tareekh Nahi Bataenge.’ BJP came to power, built the grand Ram Temple and did Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha. We even announced dates beforehand, but those who had no intention to come, didn't turn up.”

In the Lok Sabha, the motion will be moved under the Rule 193 by BJP MP Satypal Singh and seconded by Pratap Sarangi and Santosh Pandey. Similarly in Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the same motion would be held under Rule 176.