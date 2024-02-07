English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Anushthaan, Swachh Teerth Campaign, Temple Visits: PM Modi’s Efforts Ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken several devotional efforts in the run up to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Digital Desk
PM Modi
PM Modi took the vow of doing Anushthaan for 11 days before the Pran Pratistha ceremony | Image:PTI/Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: While the country eagerly awaits the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken several devotional efforts in the run up to the holy event. As part of his special religious practice, PM Modi took the vow of doing Anushthaan for 11 days before the Pran Pratistha ceremony. For the Anushthaan, he is following multiple practices prescribed by the sacred texts. He has been sleeping on the floor on a blanket, drinking only coconut water; doing Gau-pooja and feeding cows daily; and also daily doing various forms of ‘daan’ like ‘annadaan’, giving away clothes, etc.

PM Modi Does 11-Day Anushthaan

As part of his rituals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sleeping over a blanket on the floor and drinking only coconut water, sources said on Friday. Modi has also been doing ‘gau-puja’, feeding cows and has been engaged in various forms of 'daan' (charity) like 'annadaan' and giving away clothes in accordance with scriptures, they added.

PM Pays Visit to Temples Across India

Ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, as a devout Ram Bhakt, PM has been visiting various temples in different parts of the country over the last few days, including Ramkund and Kalaram Temple in Nashik, Veerabhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Sree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala. Similarly, he will visit more such temples in Tamil Nadu over the next two days. These temples not only act as a unifying force for different parts of the country, but also have a deep connection with Lord Ram. 

PM Modi’s visit to temples across the country in the last few days and listening to Ramayana in multiple languages and participating in bhajans in the temples are being considered to be significant as their impact goes much beyond the commonly understood realm of religion. The PM’s efforts are also aimed at strengthening the Bharatiya socio-cultural fabric, in line with the PM's vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. 

Advertisement

PM's Swachh Teerth Campaign

In keeping with the holy initiatives, PM Modi also initiated the Swachh Teerth campaign. PM Modi, in fact, took the lead in the campaign. On January 12, he himself cleaned the premises of Kalaram Temple in Nashik. This humble act by the pradhan sevak of the country initiated a mass movement for cleanliness of temples across the country. Lakhs of people voluntarily took on the task of cleaning the temples.

Advertisement
PM Modi at Kalaram Temple | Image: ANI

The movement has witnessed enthusiastic participation from people of all walks of life in the country. From celebrities to common man, everyone has responded to PM’s clarion call, which is also seen in #SwachhTeerthCampaign being amongst the top trends on X (twitter) as well.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

40 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement