New Delhi: While the country eagerly awaits the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken several devotional efforts in the run up to the holy event. As part of his special religious practice, PM Modi took the vow of doing Anushthaan for 11 days before the Pran Pratistha ceremony. For the Anushthaan, he is following multiple practices prescribed by the sacred texts. He has been sleeping on the floor on a blanket, drinking only coconut water; doing Gau-pooja and feeding cows daily; and also daily doing various forms of ‘daan’ like ‘annadaan’, giving away clothes, etc.

PM Modi Does 11-Day Anushthaan

PM Pays Visit to Temples Across India

Ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, as a devout Ram Bhakt, PM has been visiting various temples in different parts of the country over the last few days, including Ramkund and Kalaram Temple in Nashik, Veerabhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Sree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala. Similarly, he will visit more such temples in Tamil Nadu over the next two days. These temples not only act as a unifying force for different parts of the country, but also have a deep connection with Lord Ram.

PM Modi’s visit to temples across the country in the last few days and listening to Ramayana in multiple languages and participating in bhajans in the temples are being considered to be significant as their impact goes much beyond the commonly understood realm of religion. The PM’s efforts are also aimed at strengthening the Bharatiya socio-cultural fabric, in line with the PM's vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

PM's Swachh Teerth Campaign

In keeping with the holy initiatives, PM Modi also initiated the Swachh Teerth campaign. PM Modi, in fact, took the lead in the campaign. On January 12, he himself cleaned the premises of Kalaram Temple in Nashik. This humble act by the pradhan sevak of the country initiated a mass movement for cleanliness of temples across the country. Lakhs of people voluntarily took on the task of cleaning the temples.

PM Modi at Kalaram Temple | Image: ANI

The movement has witnessed enthusiastic participation from people of all walks of life in the country. From celebrities to common man, everyone has responded to PM’s clarion call, which is also seen in #SwachhTeerthCampaign being amongst the top trends on X (twitter) as well.