Published 23:41 IST, November 16th 2024
Any party joining hands with Congress is doomed: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh said the Congress is in such a bad shape that it and its allies in Maharashtra are bound to "drown," predicting a BJP victory in the Nov 20 polls.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajnath Singh | Image: X- Rajnath Singh
