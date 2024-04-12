×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2022 at 18:27 IST

AP reports 101 fresh Covid-19 cases, no deaths

AP reports 101 fresh Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Amaravati, March 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh added 101 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the gross to 23,18,054.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the state reported 458 recoveries and no deaths, according to the latest bulletin.

Advertisement

The cumulative recoveries increased to 23,01,668 and toll to 14,729.

The active cases dropped further to 1,657, the bulletin added.

Advertisement

West Godavari district registered 28, Anantapuramu 17, Guntur 13 and East Godavari 12 fresh cases.

Seven districts logged less than nine cases each while two more districts reported nil.

Advertisement

Only five districts now have more than 100 active cases, with East Godavari topping the chart with 660.

Kurnool has the lowest number of 11 active cases. PTI DBV ROH ROH

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2022 at 18:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

China Says Great Positive Progress Made To Resolve Border Row With India

China Says Great Positive

6 minutes ago
Global electric car sales

EU's EV investigation

13 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC live blog

15 minutes ago
Sri Sri Ravishankar on Viksit Bharat

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

18 minutes ago
ECB

European shares slip

18 minutes ago
How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of B'luru Cafe Blast Masterminds From Bengal

From Hideouts to Holdout:

22 minutes ago
Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee

Ryu Jun Yeol Controversy

24 minutes ago
Emerging markets gain

Latin American currencies

24 minutes ago
Kamal Sadanah

Kamal On Family Tragedy

29 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi In Rajasthan

31 minutes ago
12th Fail

12th Fail's Silver Jubile

32 minutes ago
Boney Kapoor Weight Loss

Boney On Weight Loss

33 minutes ago
US Treasury yields

Treasury prices rise

33 minutes ago
Berlin zoo celebrates world's oldest gorilla's birthday

Berlin Zoo Celebrates

35 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Toxic Roles

36 minutes ago
Yogi Adityanath

yogi

38 minutes ago
Babil Khan shares Irrfan Khan's photos

Babil Remembers Irrfan

39 minutes ago
Khalistan Zindabad Force terrorist Prabhpreet Singh 'Germany' arrested at Delhi airport by Punjab Police

Khalistan Terrorist

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harbhajan Singh's big WARNING to Rohit-Rahul before T20 World Cup

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. Nepal Alarmed by China's Border Encroachments

    Defence7 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Conspiracy to Impose President's Rule in Delhi, Alleges Atishi

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Mother's Lover Rapes Her Minor Kids, She Tortures Them to Hide Assault

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo