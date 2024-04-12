Advertisement

Amaravati, March 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh added 101 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the gross to 23,18,054.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the state reported 458 recoveries and no deaths, according to the latest bulletin.

Advertisement

The cumulative recoveries increased to 23,01,668 and toll to 14,729.

The active cases dropped further to 1,657, the bulletin added.

Advertisement

West Godavari district registered 28, Anantapuramu 17, Guntur 13 and East Godavari 12 fresh cases.

Seven districts logged less than nine cases each while two more districts reported nil.

Advertisement

Only five districts now have more than 100 active cases, with East Godavari topping the chart with 660.

Kurnool has the lowest number of 11 active cases. PTI DBV ROH ROH