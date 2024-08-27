sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Apologising To People On Behalf Of Maharashtra Govt For Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: BJP MLA

Published 23:47 IST, August 27th 2024

Apologising To People On Behalf Of Maharashtra Govt For Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: BJP MLA

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday apologised to the people on behalf of the Maharashtra government over the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Apologising To People On Behalf Of Maharashtra Govt For Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: BJP MLA
Apologising To People On Behalf Of Maharashtra Govt For Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: BJP MLA | Image: X/ @ShelarAshish
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:47 IST, August 27th 2024