Published 23:47 IST, August 27th 2024
Apologising To People On Behalf Of Maharashtra Govt For Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: BJP MLA
BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday apologised to the people on behalf of the Maharashtra government over the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Apologising To People On Behalf Of Maharashtra Govt For Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: BJP MLA | Image: X/ @ShelarAshish
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:47 IST, August 27th 2024