Advertisement

Viral Video: The appraisal period plays an important role in employees' career progression, involving performance evaluations and feedback sessions.

Akshay Saini, an engineer from Dehradun, shared a social media post. Saini highlights harsh realities about achieving higher salaries during appraisal season and urges employees not to hesitate to switch jobs if they feel underpaid. According to the engineer, internal appraisals and promotions in most Indian companies are a joke. He advised people to consider new job opportunities without overthinking.Since Saini shared the post on X, his opinion started discussions and connected well with other users.

Advertisement

The HARD TRUTH is,

if you start your career with a Low Salary,

you will have to switch jobs to reach High salary.

(as a Software Engineer)



The HARD TRUTH is,

Internal appraisals are very low.

Internal promotion process is broken.

(in most companies)



low_appraisal% of… — Akshay Saini (@akshaymarch7)

The engineer wrote, “HARD TRUTH: Switching jobs is the only way to reach high salaries. In most Indian companies, the internal appraisal is a joke. Even above average engineers hardly get a double digit hike. If you’re underpaid, don’t overthink, just Switch. The HARD TRUTH is, if you start your career with a Low Salary, you will have to switch jobs to reach High salary. The HARD TRUTH is, internal appraisals are very low. Internal promotion process is broken. If you start with a low salary, switching jobs gets you much more salary hikes. That’s the reason you will see a lot of highly paid software engineers (who started from a low salary) must have switched jobs frequently.”

Advertisement

“So, if you’re stuck in a low paying job and have tried to get a raise or a promotion and FAILED, consider Switching your job. SALARY is as important as GOOD WORK. Lastly remember, ‘If you’re underpaid, it’s YOUR fault.’ Only switch your job if you really are underpaid. Don’t be GREEDY. PS. ‘Greed has no cure’,” Akshay Saini concluded.