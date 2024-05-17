Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after shocking details of alleged assault on Rajya Sabha sitting MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal emerged, top jurist and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani, while speaking in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor for Law & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj, strongly condemned the disturbing incident even as he questioned the silence of the INDI bloc leaders on the matter that has sent shockwaves across the nation.

With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal beamingly continuing his poll campaigning in Mumbai and the INDI bloc leaders also choosing to remain silent on the matter of women's safety, Jethmalani stressed on how the nation must observe the silence of INDI alliance on a matter as grave as the assault of a sitting woman MP at the CM's residence.

It just shows the attitude of the parties concerned, Jethmalani told Bhardwaj as he pointed out the double-standards of the women MPs of the INDI alliance and questioned their conspicuous silence on the alleged assault involving Maliwal.

'Are INDI Bloc's Poll Prospects More Important Than Naari Shakti?'

Here are all these women MPs who came out at the time when incidents of rapes were being reported in Manipur, he said.

“I condemn the rapes that took place in Manipur, but do you condemn this incident [of assault on Maliwal] and say that the chief minister [Kejriwal] needs to answer this?” he quipped in an apparent reference to the women MPs of the INDI Bloc.

“It shows the character of the people and the hypocrisy of the women MPs of the INDI alliance”, Jethmalani further stressed.

Expressing his displeasure over their numbing silence, he further asked: “Are your political prospects more important than the dignity of women and ‘Naari Shakti’?”

Meanwhile, a team of Delhi Police officials accompanied by five forensic experts reached Kejriwal's residence in the national capital on Friday evening to reportedly collect evidence and CCTV footage from the CM's house where Maliwal was allegedly assaulted on Monday morning.

The team is led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and has three other police officers.

‘Kejriwal Either Connived, Instigated or Has No Sensitivity at All’

Notably, CM Kejriwal was seen with his personal secretary and primary accused in the matter Bibhav Kumar in the same frame, a day earlier.

Responding to a question on what message the visible bonhomie between the duo at this juncture sends out, the senior Supreme Court advocate told Republic, “There is an inference to be drawn from this close association – pre and post the incident, and that inference is irresistible”.

The inference, he continued is that is that “Kejriwal either connived that, instigated it or has no sensitivity at all post the incident”.

May 17, 2024

Citing the FIR to point out how the alleged assault continued despite Maliwal's statement at the time mentioning that she was in further pain because of her menstrual cycle, Jethmalani further backed Kejriwal's arrest for his apparent complicity in the matter.

“He [Kejriwal] needs to be arrested immediately unless he comes out with a statement… He needs to be arrested as it is a very serious offence”, he asserted.

Furthermore, while responding to a question on the AAP coming out on twitter, saying the “truth will come out”, the top jurist lamented, saying, "that's the worst part of it”.

“You [AAP] are adding insult to injury…You're now shaming the victim…It's like you're almost justifying the assault”, he stressed.

“…But that's the character of the people in this party and its allies”, he added.

Earlier during the day, Swati Maliwal went to Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Bibhav Kumar.

Maliwal left her residence around 11 am with a Delhi Police team.

‘It’s Not a Family Matter, but Political'

Underlining that no party leader has gotten up or come out to say anything on the issue, the senior Supreme Court advocate lamented "not one person condemning anything so far”.

May 17, 2024

There's a character assassination going on against the complainant, he further said, noting how people are claiming it to be a “family matter”.

“No, it is not a family matter, but essentially a political matter because it happened inside the chief minister's residence”, he emphasized.

Swati Maliwal Assault Case 'Is a Cry for Justice'

Further during the interaction, Jethmalani highlighted that this is a serious offence, not only because it is a crime against women but also because it happened against a sitting Rajya MP and then – on top of it – it happened inside the CM's residence by his own personal secretary.

With this style of evidence [available], this [matter] now cries for an action, he underlined.

"It is a cry for justice, urging all those concerned to get to the bottom of this, and ask: why did this happen and at whose behest?" visibly-upset Jethmalani said.

On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station in New Delhi and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case.