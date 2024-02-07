An all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marching on the Kartavya Path | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a first, an all women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on the Kartavya Path on Friday, January 26, on the occasion of 75th Republic Day. The Indian Armed Forces Medical Services played a crucial role during ‘Operation Dost’ launched in February 2023.

The all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services was headed by Major Srishti Khullar with Captain Amba Samant of Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana of Indian Navy & Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya of Indian Air Force.

In a major show of women empowerment, the contingent will be comprising of 144 officers of the Military Nursing Services.

#WATCH | Marching for the first time ever on Kartavya Path --- an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services, led by Major Srishti Khullar with Capt Amba Samant from Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from Indian Navy, Flt Lt Dhivya Priya from Indian Air Force.… pic.twitter.com/nJdR3NpUBu — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

The Indian Armed Forces Medical Services played a crucial role during ‘Operation Dost’ launched in February 2023 by New Delhi to aid Turkiye which has just suffered a devastating earthquake. The Indian Army Medical Officers and Staff carried out the overseas relief operation

Driven by the motto of ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’ which means ‘May all be free from illness’ the Indian Armed Forces Medical Services said that participating in the Republic Day parade is a proof of the regiments’ commitment to duty extending way beyond patient care and public health.