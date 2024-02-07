Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:38 IST
In a first, All-Women Contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services Makes Debut on Kartavya Path
In a major show of women empowerment, the contingent will be comprising of 144 officers of the Military Nursing Services.
New Delhi: In a first, an all women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on the Kartavya Path on Friday, January 26, on the occasion of 75th Republic Day. The Indian Armed Forces Medical Services played a crucial role during ‘Operation Dost’ launched in February 2023.
The all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services was headed by Major Srishti Khullar with Captain Amba Samant of Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana of Indian Navy & Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya of Indian Air Force.
The Indian Armed Forces Medical Services played a crucial role during ‘Operation Dost’ launched in February 2023 by New Delhi to aid Turkiye which has just suffered a devastating earthquake. The Indian Army Medical Officers and Staff carried out the overseas relief operation
Driven by the motto of ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’ which means ‘May all be free from illness’ the Indian Armed Forces Medical Services said that participating in the Republic Day parade is a proof of the regiments’ commitment to duty extending way beyond patient care and public health.
Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:38 IST
