Security forces found a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, a day after two terrorists were killed as soldiers foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control, officials said.

The terrorists were gunned down in a fierce exchange of fire in the Sawjian area of Mandi on Wednesday, they said.

While the body of one terrorist has been recovered along with war-like stores, a search operation for the other is underway, the officials said.

They said the arms and ammo were found near the encounter site. The seizures included an AK 47, four magazines, a pistol, two magazines and 44 pistol rounds.

A grenade, binoculars, a pair of shoes, a night vision device, two trousers, a pair of gloves, two jackets, two shawls, two rucksack bags, two walking sticks, a syringe, 16 batteries, bandage rolls, a knife, doctor's tape, medicines and rain jackets were recovered as well, the officials added.