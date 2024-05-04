Advertisement

Mumbai: An Indian Army helicopter made an emergency landing in a field located in Erandoli village of Maharashtra's Sangli district. Although the cause of the emergency landing remains undisclosed, initial reports suggest it was triggered by a technical malfunction. The incident took place around 11:30 am, drawing the attention of nearby villagers as the helicopter unexpectedly descended into the field.

Indian Army officials said, “An ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army had to make a precautionary landing in a field near a village in Sangli district of Maharashtra today. The chopper experienced excessive vibrations in the air. The chopper has now flown back to Nasik military station.”

This is a developing story, more to follow…