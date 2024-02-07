English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Army Chopper Performs 'Pushp Varsha' Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha | VIDEO

Isha Bhandari
Army Chopper Perform Push Varsha Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha | VIDEO | Image:Republic
Ayodhya:  In a heartwarming gesture, the Indian Army showered rose petals from a helicopter as part of the prelude to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. 

The aerial display added a touch of grace and beauty to the historic occasion, symbolizing unity and celebration in the city of religious significance. 

The event marks a harmonious collaboration between the armed forces and the cultural heritage of Ayodhya, creating a memorable spectacle for all witnesses.

Watch the Army Showring Rose Petals in Ayodhya 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:02 IST

