Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:45 IST
Army Chopper Performs 'Pushp Varsha' Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha | VIDEO
The aerial display added a touch of grace and beauty to the historic occasion, symbolizing unity and celebration in the city of religious significance.
- India
- 1 min read
Ayodhya: In a heartwarming gesture, the Indian Army showered rose petals from a helicopter as part of the prelude to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.
The event marks a harmonious collaboration between the armed forces and the cultural heritage of Ayodhya, creating a memorable spectacle for all witnesses.
Watch the Army Showring Rose Petals in Ayodhya
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:02 IST
