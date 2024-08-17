sb.scorecardresearch
  • Army, IAF Carry Out Para-Drop Operation of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube At Nearly 15,000 Ft

Published 17:12 IST, August 17th 2024

Army, IAF Carry Out Para-Drop Operation of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube At Nearly 15,000 Ft

These critical trauma care cubes have been indigenously developed under Project BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Army, IAF Carry Out Para-Drop Operation of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube At Nearly 15,000 Ft | Image: X/AllIndiaRadio
