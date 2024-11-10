Published 18:36 IST, November 10th 2024
Army JCO Loses Life in Encounter with Terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar; 3 Soldiers Injured
An Army JCO died, and three soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar, following the recent killing of two Village Defence Guards.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Army JCO Loses Life in Encounter with Terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar; 3 Soldiers Injured | Image: X/ Indian Army
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:36 IST, November 10th 2024