Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 11:30 IST
Army Opens Fire After Suspicious Movement in Poonch's Mendhar Sector
On Saturday morning, the patrolling party of the Indian Army opened fire after suspicious movement in Mendhar sector.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Terrorist Aggression Continues: Ambush Targets Indian Army Reinforcement Convoy in Dera Ki Gali, Poonch | Image:X
Advertisement
Kashmir: A patrolling team of the Indian Army on Saturday morning opened fire after noticing suspicious movement in the forward area along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Poonch.
Searches are underway in the area.
Advertisement
(With inputs from Gursimran)
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited).
Advertisement
Published February 3rd, 2024 at 11:30 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.