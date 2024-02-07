Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Army Opens Fire After Suspicious Movement in Poonch's Mendhar Sector

On Saturday morning, the patrolling party of the Indian Army opened fire after suspicious movement in Mendhar sector.

Digital Desk
Indian Army
Terrorist Aggression Continues: Ambush Targets Indian Army Reinforcement Convoy in Dera Ki Gali, Poonch | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kashmir: A patrolling team of the Indian Army on Saturday morning opened fire after noticing suspicious movement in the forward area along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Poonch.

Searches are underway in the area.

(With inputs from Gursimran)

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited).

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 11:30 IST

