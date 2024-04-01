Advertisement

Jammu: In a concerning development along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the attempts of Pakistan to destabilise the Union Territory continue in the Valley.

Army troops opened fire after observing movement of a Pakistani drone and suspected persons at two different places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

While the drone movement was picked up in a forward area in Sunderbani, the suspicious movement of some persons believed to be terrorists was noticed in Keri sector during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the officials said.

Indian Army is learnt to have opened fire to foil both the attempts of the adversary.

Sources said that late last night, the Indian Army opened fire in response to the suspected movement of a quadcopter in the Sunderbani general area of Rajouri district. Four rounds were fired in the direction of the Pakistani drone to neutralise the threat.

In the nearby Keri area of Rajouri, the Indian Army fired three rounds after observing what appeared to be movement by suspected terrorists along the Line of Control. Massive searches are also being conducted along the line of control by Indian Army troops to thwart any attempt of infiltration by Pakistani terrorists.