Published 09:13 IST, August 5th 2024
Army Opens Fire on Suspected Infiltrators Along LoC in J&K, Search Operations Underway
Though there was no exchange of fire, a massive search operation is underway in both areas to ensure that there is no infiltration from across the border, they said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Army Opens Fire on Suspected Infiltrators Along LoC in J&K, Search Operations Underway | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:13 IST, August 5th 2024