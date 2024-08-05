sb.scorecardresearch
  • Army Opens Fire on Suspected Infiltrators Along LoC in J&K, Search Operations Underway

Published 09:13 IST, August 5th 2024

Army Opens Fire on Suspected Infiltrators Along LoC in J&K, Search Operations Underway

Though there was no exchange of fire, a massive search operation is underway in both areas to ensure that there is no infiltration from across the border, they said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Army Deploys More Troops in Jammu Region
Army Opens Fire on Suspected Infiltrators Along LoC in J&K, Search Operations Underway | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • 2 min read
