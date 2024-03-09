×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Arnab Remembers PM Modi's Early Days in Indian Politics: Watch PM's Response to 'Modest Room' Remark

As Arnab remembers PM Narendra Modi’s early days in Indian Politics, watch what the PM says in response to his ‘modest room’ remark.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Arnab Goswami and PM Modi at Republic Media Summit 2024
Arnab Goswami and PM Modi at Republic Media Summit 2024 | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Republic Summit 2024 on March 7, and spoke about the development of the country during his tenure and also his roadmap for the next 10 years. PM Modi expressed his admiration for the efforts of the Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his team. “Nation wants to know,” said PM Modi, referring to Arnab Goswami’s popular tagline.

"Nation wants to know. Poochhta hai Bharatki Pradhan Mantri ji ne jo 75 days ki report card hamare saamne rakhi, usse hamein urja mili ki nahin mili? Did we all feel energised by that or not?” asked Arnab Goswami to those present at the Republic Summit, to thundering applause.

Turning to PM Modi, Arnab Goswami said, “Modi ji, pro-incumbency yahi hai. This is the belief. Doosri baat… I will keep it very short. Aap ke style ya aapki thinking ko koi traditional economist ya traditional political analyst samajh nahin paate haiBilkul nahin samajh paate hai, Modi ji.”

First PM who understands Macro and Micro picture

In praise of PM Modi, Arnab Goswami elaborated, “Lekin aapne jo baat ki hai usse agar koi ghaharai se samajhne ki koshish karein - you are the first Prime Minister of this country, and of this generation and of the world, who understands the macro picture and the micro picture. Yeh isliye bani hai kyunki aap desh ki zameen se jude hue hai. (You are connected to the roots.)”

Arnab Goswami remembers PM Modi's struggling days in Indian politics

Remembering PM Modi’s journey from his early days in Indian politics, Arnab Goswami said to the prime minister at the Republic Summit, “You’ve been a social worker. Main aapko jaanta hoon bahot dino se Modi ji jab aap chhote se room mein rehte the BJP karyalay se peechhe….”

To which, PM Modi smiled and responded, “Abhi bhi rehte hai.” (I still live in a modest room).

Arnab continued, “Modi ji, you have been very kind to me. Mujhe pata haiaapko bahot taqleef deta tha tab bhi main. (I used to trouble you a lot.) Magar micro aur macro samajhna bahot mushkil hai… aap Gaganyaan aur GST ke baarein mein bhi sochte haiMagar aapne jo divyaangon ke baarein mein jo yeh signage system ki baat kahi, usse aapki empathy aur understanding bhi dikhti hai. This is very important for a leader and that’s why people believe in you.”

Yeh koi structural economics ki baat nahin hai Modi jiAur aapne ek aur baat kahin jisse hum sab pe prabhav padaaur (jo) picchhle paanch din se trending hai - ‘Modi Ka Parivaar’. Aur koi artificial trending nahin hai, inorganic nahin haiyeh log keh rahe hai, all over. Jabse kisi ne kahan ki Modi ji ka parivaar hee nahin hai, toh it is non-stop trending, ‘Hum Modi ke parivaar hai’.” (This is not about structural economics. Another thing that you said that had an impact on us, and which has been trending for the last five days - ‘Modi Ka Parivaar’. The people are saying this. Since someone said that Modi ji doesn’t have a family, everyone is saying that ‘We are a part of Modi ji’s family.)

Arnab Goswami also thanked the PM for bringing respect to India. Watch the video here:

The Republic Summit 2024 ended on a high note with PM Modi's encouraging talk about the strategic plans he has for the development of the nation in the next decade.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

