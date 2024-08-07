Published 00:39 IST, August 7th 2024
Around 250 Students From 20 Ashram Schools In Palghar Fall Sick After Having Dinner
In a shocking incident, around 250 students from 20 ashram schools in Dahanu taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district fell ill after having dinner.
Around 250 students admitted to hospitals due to food poisoning in Palghar | Image: X/ Representational
