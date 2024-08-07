sb.scorecardresearch
  • Around 250 Students From 20 Ashram Schools In Palghar Fall Sick After Having Dinner

Published 00:39 IST, August 7th 2024

Around 250 Students From 20 Ashram Schools In Palghar Fall Sick After Having Dinner

In a shocking incident, around 250 students from 20 ashram schools in Dahanu taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district fell ill after having dinner.

hospitalized patient
Around 250 students admitted to hospitals due to food poisoning in Palghar | Image: X/ Representational
00:39 IST, August 7th 2024