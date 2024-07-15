Published 23:50 IST, July 15th 2024

Around 870 Convicts in 18 States and UTs Seek to File Appeals After Receiving Legal Aid: NALSA to SC

The NALSA told a bench of justices B R Gavai, Sanjay Karol and K V Viswanathan that it received responses from the State Legal Service Authorities (SLSAs) of these states and UTs after jail visiting lawyers interacted with the convicts regarding legal aid.