Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Arrested Hizbul Terrorist Was Planning Terrorist Attack on Republic Day: Delhi Police's BIG Reveal

Arrested Hizbul Terrorist Was Planning Terrorist Attack on R-Day: Delhi Police

Digital Desk
Delhi Police
Delhi Police | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattu, who was recently apprehended by the special cell of the Delhi police, had been planning a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on January 26. According to sources in the special cell, he was in contact with two Pakistan-based handlers who were instigating him to carry out a significant act. Based on information from these handlers, Javed intended to execute a terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir for Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Special Cell has also recovered a cell phone, which will be sent to FSL for the recovery of data. After recovering the data, further information on his other aides hiding in India will also be revealed. The data will also disclose on how he was planning to carry out an attack on January 26 in Jammu and Kashmir.

A suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative, allegedly involved in 11 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Delhi court, on Wednesday. Duty Magistrate Isha Singh sent Javaid Ahmad Matoo, 32, to jail till January 31 on an application moved by the Delhi police, after he was produced before the court.

The accused, carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested from Delhi's Nizamuddin area. He was driving a stolen car when he was apprehended, police said.
Matoo is named in "11 known terror attack cases", including five grenade attacks and killing of at least five police personnel in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, police said and claimed he is also associated with another terrorist outfit Al Badr. 

Dozens of police personnel have also been injured in attacks led by Matoo, police said. 

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

