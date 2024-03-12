×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

Arrested Mumbai Dockyard Employee Leaked INS Udaygiri’s Deck, Submarine Details To Pak

The arrested 30-year-old Mazgaon Dockyard employee allegedly leaked details of warship INS Udaygiri, several submarines and warships to PIO.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The arrested 30-year-old Mazgaon Dockyard employee allegedly leaked details of warship INS Udaygiri, several submarines and warships after falling into the honey trap laid by Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs). 

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Monday arrested Kalpesh Baikar for allegedly leaking sensitive information related to the country to Pakistan intelligence agent and registered a case under the Official Secrets Act against him and the PIO.     

Advertisement

Baikar was produced in the holiday court on Sunday which granted the Maharashtra ATS his remand till March 14. 

During the initial probe, the ATS unearthed that the accused was in contact with the PIO between November 2021 and May 2023 through social media platforms including WhatsApp and Facebook
and shared the India-based sensitive information multiple times.

Advertisement

The PIO targeted him since he had mentioned being an employee of the naval shipyard. According to officials, he shared handmade printed diagrams of the INS Udaygiri deck and other warships and submarines that came to the naval dockyard for repair and upgradation.

Baikar was appointed as a structural fabricator at the naval dockyard in November 2020-21 on a contractual basis, and his contract was extended three times at Mazgaon Dock. During the time period, he contacted the PIO multiple times. 

Advertisement

Baikar had worked on the deck of the Nilgiri-class guided missile frigate INS Udaygiri, during the repair and upgrading period. He allegedly collected details of the missiles, torpedoes, and related upgrading information, which are not available on in open domain and are considered classified information. He drew diagrams of INS Udaygiri deck and other warships and submarines on paper and allegedly shared them with the PIO.

INS Udaygiri was commissioned into the Indian Navy frontline as a warship with modern technology, as part of the 'Project 17A' frigate programme. The ship, launched in 2022 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, boast improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors, and state-of-the-art platform management systems.

Advertisement

Sources revealed that PIO also sought information of submarines and warships stationed at MDL. The ATS retrived several diagrams of Indian defence warships and submarines from Kalpesh's social media chat book. 


 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav's risk of missing first 2 IPL 2024 games for MI-Reports

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. 'Will be the First to Resign if ...': Himanta Sarma on CAA

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns As Haryana CM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  4. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo