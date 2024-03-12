Advertisement

Mumbai: The arrested 30-year-old Mazgaon Dockyard employee allegedly leaked details of warship INS Udaygiri, several submarines and warships after falling into the honey trap laid by Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs).

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Monday arrested Kalpesh Baikar for allegedly leaking sensitive information related to the country to Pakistan intelligence agent and registered a case under the Official Secrets Act against him and the PIO.

Baikar was produced in the holiday court on Sunday which granted the Maharashtra ATS his remand till March 14.

During the initial probe, the ATS unearthed that the accused was in contact with the PIO between November 2021 and May 2023 through social media platforms including WhatsApp and Facebook

and shared the India-based sensitive information multiple times.

The PIO targeted him since he had mentioned being an employee of the naval shipyard. According to officials, he shared handmade printed diagrams of the INS Udaygiri deck and other warships and submarines that came to the naval dockyard for repair and upgradation.

Baikar was appointed as a structural fabricator at the naval dockyard in November 2020-21 on a contractual basis, and his contract was extended three times at Mazgaon Dock. During the time period, he contacted the PIO multiple times.

Baikar had worked on the deck of the Nilgiri-class guided missile frigate INS Udaygiri, during the repair and upgrading period. He allegedly collected details of the missiles, torpedoes, and related upgrading information, which are not available on in open domain and are considered classified information. He drew diagrams of INS Udaygiri deck and other warships and submarines on paper and allegedly shared them with the PIO.

INS Udaygiri was commissioned into the Indian Navy frontline as a warship with modern technology, as part of the 'Project 17A' frigate programme. The ship, launched in 2022 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, boast improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors, and state-of-the-art platform management systems.

Sources revealed that PIO also sought information of submarines and warships stationed at MDL. The ATS retrived several diagrams of Indian defence warships and submarines from Kalpesh's social media chat book.



