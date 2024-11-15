Published 11:56 IST, November 15th 2024
'Who Said Article 370 Will be Restored'? Kharge's U-Turn After Amit Shah's Remarks
Taking a U-turn, Kharge attacked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning him who in the grand-old party made the Article 370 restoration claim.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress President MallikArjun Kharge | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:51 IST, November 15th 2024