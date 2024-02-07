Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Artificial Celebrations: SDPI Remarks on Ram Mandir Ignites Tension in Mangaluru, 2 Detained

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leaders sparked row after controversial remarks on Ram Temple inauguration.

Ronit Singh
Mangaluru: SDPI Remarks on Ram Mandir Ignites Tension, 2 Detained | Image:PTI
Mangaluru: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leaders sparked row after controversial remarks on Ram Temple inauguration, leading to tension in Karnataka's Mangaluru. 

The social media posts of SDPI state leaders and office bearers mentioned that newly-inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Mandir has been built on the land of Babri Mosque. 

They mocked the worldwide celebrations marking the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple, by dubbing it as ‘artificial.’  

"There is a history of tears of curse of innocents. Ram Mandir was built on the land of Babri Mosque," posted SDPI District President Anwar Sadath Bajathur. 

Taking cognisance of the provoking posts, the city police detained Bajathur and SDPI member Shahrukh from Mangaluru and Koppal, respectively. 

Demanding release of the party workers detained for making hate speech, SDPI warned the authorities stating that ‘House of Allah will rise through the true servants of Allah.’ 

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha 

The consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Monday, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was witnessed by millions across the nation on television. 

Approximately 7,000 guests, comprising seers, Ram Janmabhoomi movement supporters, and celebrities from entertainment, sports, and industry, graced the ceremony.

Declaring that the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya signifies the establishment of a harmonious society without discrimination, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that with this milestone, the era of gunfire and curfews in Ayodhya will be replaced by festivities, symbolising a new chapter in the city's history.


 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:51 IST

