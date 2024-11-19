Published 12:40 IST, November 19th 2024
Artificial Rain in Delhi NCR to Control Pollution Levels? Gopal Rai Seeks Centre's Nod
As pollution levels continue to rise in Delhi NCR, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has sought Centre's nod for an emergency meeting and artificial rain.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Air Pollution | Image: ANI
