English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Artists Create 10k Sqft Rangoli Depicting Lord Ram as Warrior in Mumbai

The artwork has been made on around 10,000 square feet of land in Sion Koliwada area of Mumbai.

Manisha Roy
Artists Create 10k Sqft Rangoli Depicting Lord Ram as Warrior in Mumbai
Artists Create 10k Sqft Rangoli Depicting Lord Ram as Warrior in Mumbai | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: As the nation is immersed in religious fervour in view of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony which  took place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, artists in Mumbai have made a huge rangoli depicting an image of Lord Ram in front of the newly-built Ram Temple. 

To commemorate the auspicious ocassion, the artwork has been made on around 10,000 square feet of land in Sion Koliwada area of Mumbai.

Advertisement

News agency ANI shared the visuals of the Rangoli on social media platform, X. Video shows the image of Lord Ram as a warrior. In the background new-built Ram Temple can be seen. People were seen flocking the spot to get a glimpse of the huge artwork.

Advertisement

The rangoli has been made to celebrate the historic event in Ayodhya. The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple has aroused deep emotions among the devotees as people from across the country can be seen celebrative the historic day.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

24 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

24 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

26 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

35 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ICC U-19 WC: Dhas and Saharan formulated Dhoni's approach in Semi Final

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement