Advertisement

Ayodhya: As the nation is immersed in religious fervour in view of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony which took place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, artists in Mumbai have made a huge rangoli depicting an image of Lord Ram in front of the newly-built Ram Temple.

To commemorate the auspicious ocassion, the artwork has been made on around 10,000 square feet of land in Sion Koliwada area of Mumbai.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A huge rangoli of around 10,000 square feet, of Lord Ram, made in the Sion Koliwada area of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/n3ORrHAqfv — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

News agency ANI shared the visuals of the Rangoli on social media platform, X. Video shows the image of Lord Ram as a warrior. In the background new-built Ram Temple can be seen. People were seen flocking the spot to get a glimpse of the huge artwork.

Advertisement

The rangoli has been made to celebrate the historic event in Ayodhya. The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple has aroused deep emotions among the devotees as people from across the country can be seen celebrative the historic day.