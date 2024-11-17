Published 23:38 IST, November 17th 2024
Arunachal: Army Honours Courage and Sacrifices of 1962 Indo-Sino War Heroes
A gripping portrayal of the Battle of Nuranang brought history to life during the event, showcasing the indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Arunachal: Army honours courage and sacrifices of 1962 Indo-Sino war heroes | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:38 IST, November 17th 2024