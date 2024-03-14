×

Updated August 26th, 2023 at 13:47 IST

Arunachal cabinet's nod to boost healthcare services in state

Addressing the increasing demand for secondary healthcare services, the cabinet on Friday has approved the creation of 623 positions within the Hospital Nursing Cadre.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (Image: ANI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved a number of proposals of the Health and Family Welfare Department to enhance healthcare services in the state.

This initiative aims to reinforce nursing services at various healthcare levels with a strong emphasis on disease prevention, a cabinet statement informed here on Saturday.

Addressing the increasing demand for secondary healthcare services, the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday has approved the creation of 623 positions within the Hospital Nursing Cadre.

This cadre includes Group B non-gazetted, Group B gazetted, and Group A positions, all geared towards enhancing curative care, covering both definitive and emergency interventions.

In response to the shortage of skilled nursing professionals, the state has taken steps to address the issue. The cabinet has also sanctioned the establishment of five associate professors (Nursing) and eighteen assistant professors (Nursing) positions, bolstering the delivery of high-quality nursing education.

The state has made strides in offering free diagnostic laboratory services across the region. Equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and medical equipment, these modern laboratories are now being extended to Primary Health Centres and Sub-Centres, benefitting residents even at grassroots levels.

To support the effective functioning of these laboratories, the cabinet has approved the addition of 192 laboratory technician positions, the statement said. In the realm of medical education, the lone medical college – Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), has reached a milestone by successfully graduating its inaugural batch of final-year MBBS students.

To further strengthen medical education, the government aims to increase the college's intake capacity from 50 to 110 MBBS students. TRIHMS has also introduced advanced services such as the Cardiac Cath Lab, expanding critical care provisions.

Recognizing the crucial contributions of lady health visitors and health assistants in healthcare delivery, the cabinet has endorsed revised recruitment rules for these positions, to enhance recruitment processes and career progression.

As part of a comprehensive strategy to augment healthcare human resources, the cabinet has approved the creation of 28 nursing tutor positions, replacing outdated clinical instructor posts.

The state cabinet also accorded approval for the creation of 1,632 new positions across diverse departments, with the overarching objective of augmenting productivity and refining service delivery.

The lion's share of these positions, numbering 1,588, will be allocated to the department of Health and Family Welfare, alongside the TRIHMS.

Under the purview of the department of Law, Legislative, and Justice, the nod has been granted for the establishment of technical roles dedicated to the Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent bench, in consonance with the E-Court project.

Furthermore, the green signal for a post of record keeper and an LDC skilled position (contingency) for the Papum Pare district judiciary has been obtained.

Additionally, the seal of approval for two contractual law clerk positions for the Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench has also been secured.

The cabinet has also given the go-ahead for the establishment of a District and Sessions Court at Seppa in East Kameng district.

This pivotal step is poised to furnish timely judicial services to the denizens of Hitherto, the adjudication of all cases in the district was conducted by the District and Session Court in Bomdila, situated 150 kilometres away from Seppa.

"This geographical impediment had led to delays in trial proceedings, inflicting hardships and inconveniences upon litigants, coupled with considerable financial ramifications. The cabinet's decision aims to mitigate these challenges and address security concerns associated with the transit of under-trial prisoners," the statement said.

Furthermore, the cabinet's imprimatur extends to the allocation of resources imperative for the seamless operation of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW).

In a separate resolution, the cabinet has sanctioned the establishment of a circle headquarters in Changku, entailing the bifurcation of Pipu circle from the Chayangtajo administrative centre.

Additionally, a new circle headquarters will take shape at Sapapu in East Kameng district, complemented by the approval for a circle headquarters at Khazalang under West Kameng district.

Concurrently, the cabinet has endorsed the proposition for the enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Court Fees Bill and the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

These bills are slated for presentation in the forthcoming Assembly session from September 4. 

Published August 26th, 2023 at 13:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

