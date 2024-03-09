×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

PM Modi's Viksit Push in Northeast: Projects Worth Rs 55,600cr Unveiled, Including Sela Tunnel

The PM unveiled the projects spread across Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh at a programme in Itanagar

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth Rs 55,600 Crore in Northeast, Including Strategic Sela Tunnel
PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth Rs 55,600 Crore in Northeast, Including Strategic Sela Tunnel | Image:ANI
  • 4 min read
Itanaga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in the Northeast, including the strategic Sela tunnel which will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing a rally in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi said, Congress had neglected the border villages and termed it the last village. But for me, this is the first village and so we started the Vibrant Village Programme."

The PM unveiled the projects spread across Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh at a programme in Itanagar.

Key Projects Unveiled in Northeast by PM Modi

The Sela Tunnel: The Sela tunnel, constructed at a cost of about Rs 825 crore, will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang across Sela pass on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project, the foundation stone of which was laid by PM Modi in February 2019, will not only provide a faster and more efficient transport route in the region but is of strategic importance to the country as it is located near the frontier with China.

The PM inaugurated the Sela tunnel by flagging off an Arunachal Pradesh State Transport bus that went through it.

In all, the PM unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 41,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project: He laid the foundation stone of the Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project in the Lower Dibang Valley district, which will be built at a cost of Rs 31,875 crore. It will be the highest dam structure in the country.

Roads, Environment and Tourism Projects: He also laid the foundation stones for several roads, environment and tourism projects and the upgradation of schools.

Jal Jeevan Mission: He inaugurated about 1,100 projects of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state, and 170 telecom towers under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) benefiting more than 300 villages, among others.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: The PM also handed over more than 35,000 houses constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crores under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Modi unveiled projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore in Manipur.

The projects whose foundation stones were laid include the Unity Mall at Nilakuthi, the processing zone of Manipur IT SEZ at Mantripukhri, a 60-bed hospital in Lampjhelpat for providing specialised psychiatric care, and the development of infrastructure for Manipur Technical University in Imphal West district.

The PM also inaugurated various road projects and water supply schemes in Manipur, among other projects.

He unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 1,700 crore in Nagaland.

Among the projects for which he laid the foundation stone are the Unity Mall in Chumoukedima district and the upgradation of the 132 kv sub-station at Nagarjan in Dimapur.

The PM also inaugurated several road projects in the state, including the upgraded road from Chendang Saddle to Noklak and the Kohima-Jessami Road.

The PM unveiled projects worth more than Rs 290 crore in Meghalaya. The projects for which foundation stone were laid were the IT Park at Tura, a new four-lane road and the conversion of an existing two-lane road into a four-lane road at the New Shillong Township.

He also inaugurated the Farmers Hostel-cum-Training Centre in Upper Shillong.

Modi unveiled projects worth more than Rs 450 crore in Sikkim. He laid the foundation stone for several road projects, and inaugurated a new road connecting Tharpu and Daramdin.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,500 crore in Tripura.

He laid the foundation stone for multiple road projects across the state, including the Agartala Western Bypass. He also laid the foundation stone for the Indian Oil Corp's new depot at Sekerkote and Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for drug-addicted persons.

The PM inaugurated various roads in the state along with a project for providing 1.46 lakh households with tap connections, besides the land port at Sabroom in South Tripura district.

Modi also launched a new industrial development scheme for the region, named UNNATI (Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation).

The scheme will strengthen the industrial ecosystem in the Northeast, attract new investment, help set up new manufacturing and services units and give a boost to employment, the statement said.

The scheme, worth Rs 10,000 crore, is fully funded by the Centre and covers all eight Northeastern states. It will provide incentives for capital investment, interest subvention and a manufacturing and services linked incentive to approved units.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

