Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Arunachal Pradesh: BRO Rescues 70 People Stranded in Tawang District Amid Heavy Snowfall

The rescue operation was carried out at Sela Pass in Tawang district, including tourists and locals, following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches.

Digital Desk
BRO carries out rescue operation in Arunachal Pradesh amid heavy snowfall
BRO carries out rescue operation in Arunachal Pradesh amid heavy snowfall | Image:X/ @BROindia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tawang: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Friday rescued around 70 people in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district amid heavy snowfall in the area, which led to the people remaining stranded. The rescue operation was carried out at Sela Pass in Tawang district, including tourists and locals, following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the district of Arunachal Pradesh leading to the dipping of temperature to below -10 degree Celsius.

BRO mobilised the staff and equipment for rescue operations

A defence spokesperson said on Friday, “The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) went beyond its mandate of keeping the roads open for traffic and carried out the operation to evacuate approximately 70 tourists and locals stranded at the Sela Pass.”

The incident took place when some vehicles got stranded at the Pass on the night of February 22 and 23 and the BRO mobilised its men and equipment to rescue them.

Advertisement

The team braved out the chilling cold with temperatures going below -10 degree celsius to save precious lives throughout the night and were able to move them to safety by Friday morning, the spokesperson said.

BRO's Project Vartak has deployed men and personnel round-the-clock at not only Sela Pass, but other important roads in the region as well to keep it accessible for traffic at all times, the spokesperson said.
 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

2 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

3 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

4 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

5 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

5 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

19 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: Students Protest Against APS' Principal over Boy's Suicide

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Masked Robbers Allegedly Loot ‘Satta’ in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri | Video

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. StanChart is a permanent work-in-progress

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Paytm bank removed from list of authorised banks to buy FASTags

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. RBI explores global platforms to boost foreign access to Indian bonds

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo