Advertisement

Tawang: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Friday rescued around 70 people in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district amid heavy snowfall in the area, which led to the people remaining stranded. The rescue operation was carried out at Sela Pass in Tawang district, including tourists and locals, following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the district of Arunachal Pradesh leading to the dipping of temperature to below -10 degree Celsius.

BRO mobilised the staff and equipment for rescue operations

A defence spokesperson said on Friday, “The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) went beyond its mandate of keeping the roads open for traffic and carried out the operation to evacuate approximately 70 tourists and locals stranded at the Sela Pass.”

The incident took place when some vehicles got stranded at the Pass on the night of February 22 and 23 and the BRO mobilised its men and equipment to rescue them.

Advertisement

The team braved out the chilling cold with temperatures going below -10 degree celsius to save precious lives throughout the night and were able to move them to safety by Friday morning, the spokesperson said.

Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Tawang since 22 Feb 24 has resulted in disruption of traffic and closure of roads.Beyond keeping the roads open for traffic BRO has also carried out a rescue operation to evacuate approx 70 tourists stranded at the Sela Pass.@BROindia pic.twitter.com/M3yImTvGGk — PRO, GUWAHATI, MINISTRY OF DEFENCE, GOVT OF INDIA (@prodefgau) February 23, 2024

BRO's Project Vartak has deployed men and personnel round-the-clock at not only Sela Pass, but other important roads in the region as well to keep it accessible for traffic at all times, the spokesperson said.

