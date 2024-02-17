Advertisement

Itanagar, Sep 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 54,444 as 49 more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health official said here on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state climbed to 275 after a 55-year-old man of Lower Subansiri district succumbed to the disease on Monday, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Advertisement

Twenty-nine more people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday pushing the total COVID-19 recoveries in the frontier state to 53,831, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 338 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.87 per cent while the active percentage stood at 0.62, the SSO said.

Tirap district has the highest number of active cases at 64, followed by West Kameng (45), Lohit (35) and Lower Dibang Valley district (30).

Advertisement

As many as 11,40,445 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,414 on Tuesday, Jampa said, adding the positivity ratio in the state stands at 2.02 per cent.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 11,64,266 people have been inoculated thus far in the state. PTI UPL RG RG