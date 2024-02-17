Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated September 29th, 2021 at 14:33 IST

Arunachal Pradesh logs 49 fresh COVID-19 cases, one new fatality

Arunachal Pradesh logs 49 fresh COVID-19 cases, one new fatality

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Itanagar, Sep 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 54,444 as 49 more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health official said here on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state climbed to 275 after a 55-year-old man of Lower Subansiri district succumbed to the disease on Monday, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Advertisement

Twenty-nine more people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday pushing the total COVID-19 recoveries in the frontier state to 53,831, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 338 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.87 per cent while the active percentage stood at 0.62, the SSO said.

Tirap district has the highest number of active cases at 64, followed by West Kameng (45), Lohit (35) and Lower Dibang Valley district (30).

Advertisement

As many as 11,40,445 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,414 on Tuesday, Jampa said, adding the positivity ratio in the state stands at 2.02 per cent.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 11,64,266 people have been inoculated thus far in the state. PTI UPL RG RG

Advertisement

Published September 29th, 2021 at 14:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

4 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

39 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

4 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

6 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

6 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

6 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

6 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

6 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

6 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

7 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

8 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

a day ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

a day ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Premalu Wins Big At The BO, Mints Over 8 Times Its Budget Within A Week

    Entertainment4 minutes ago

  2. Ishaan's Weekend Diaries Is All About Tea, Polo

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  3. Vishwak Sen Reveals Why His Parents Changed His Name As An Adult

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Inside Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya's Mehendi

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  5. Jharkhand: 4 Dead Bodies Including 2 Children Found on Railway Track

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo