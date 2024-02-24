Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated July 26th, 2022 at 17:58 IST

Arunachal Pradesh logs 72 fresh COVID-19 cases

Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 65,409, a senior health official said.

Press Trust Of India
COVID
Image: PTI/Pixabay/Representative | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 65,409, a senior health official said.

The toll stood at 296 with no fresh fatality due to the infection recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained coronavirus-free for the last couple of months, has been witnessing a surge in infections since July 1, he said.

Among the new cases, 18 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, eight from East Siang, seven from Namsai and six from Lower Subansiri district.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 404 active cases, while 64,709 people recuperated from the disease thus far, including 29 on Monday, the SSO said.

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.93 per cent, The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 97, followed by Namsai at 52, Lohit at 39, Upper Siang at 31, Lower Subansiri at 30 and East Siang at 27.

Altogether, 12,80,924 samples have so far been tested for the infection in the state, including 302 in the last 24 hours, Jampa said.

As many as 17,91,796 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said. PTI UPL BDC BDC

Advertisement

Published July 26th, 2022 at 17:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

8 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

9 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info5 minutes ago

  2. Battle for the PKL trophy as milestone Season 10 Playoffs kick off

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video: A Male Koala Mourning Its Female Friend Who Passed Away

    World9 minutes ago

  4. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Runs have completely dried up

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: DMK Begins Alloting Seats to Allies

    Lok Sabha Elections24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo